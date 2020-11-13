Ohio’s travel advisory map breaks record with 15 states listed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The newest travel advisory map has been released by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and it’s featuring a record number of states with COVID-19 positivity rates over 15%.

A states positivity rate is an indicator of how many tests being administered are coming back positive for the coronavirus.

This weeks travel advisory map includes:

South Dakota (SD) — 54.7%

Iowa (IA) — 49.3%

Wyoming (WY) — 41.8%

Idaho (ID) — 41.5%

Kansas (KS) — 41.3%

Alabama (AL) — 24.7%

Montana (MT) — 18.7%

North Dakota (ND) — 18.0%

Utah (UT) — 17.8%

Pennsylvania (PA) — 17.0%

Wisconsin (WI) — 16.0%

Mississippi (MS) — 15.3%

Nebraska (NE) — 14.6%

Missouri and Oklahoma have been trending up in cases but there have been multiple days in the last week that no testing volume data has been provided. ODH believes that both are likely to have elevated positivity levels and should be avoided.

To read more about the state’s COVID-19 travel advisory system, click here.