MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172, which allows Ohioans to launch fireworks on certain holidays. The bill closes a loophole in Ohio law that allowed people to buy fireworks in the state, but not set them off.

The Ohio Senate voted 26-5 in support of H.B. 172 to replace Senate Bill 113, which passed the General Assembly earlier this year but was later vetoed by DeWine.

With this new law, Ohioans can light off certain fireworks for the big, festive holidays including Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth and Lunar New Year.

“I think it’ll be positive for everyone involved,” said Eli O’Connell, the general manager of Shelton Fireworks in Indiana. “It may be a little more encouraging to people in the future with it being legal now,” he said.

Local municipalities will have the right to restrict dates and times of when the fireworks could be set off. Local governments have the option to ban consumer-grade fireworks altogether.

Ohio previously only allowed people to use sparklers and a handful of other pyrotechnics, anything else had to be taken out of state within 48-hours of purchase.

Doug Hatcher, fire marshal of Moraine Fire Department said, “Sparklers are one of the most dangerous ones there is because it burns so hot and it’s little flakes of metal burning and when it hits the skin it doesn’t stop burning right away.”

Hatcher said he will continue to educate consumers about the dangers of fireworks.

“Make sure there’s an adult present with any children around fireworks, and make sure everybody stays back at a good distance,” he said.