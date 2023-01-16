DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s new election law could result in more ballots from military voters getting tossed out.

The new law reduces the number of days for county election boards to include mailed ballots in their tallies from 10 days after election day to four.

Board of Elections data shows that hundreds of absentee ballots from military and overseas voters were received after election day last November.

Many would have been rejected had the new law been in effect, because they arrived more than four days after election day.

However, some argue the new law drastically enhances Ohio’s election security and improves the integrity of our elections.