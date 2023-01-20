COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Goody Boy Burger Club has closed its Short North kitchen after more than 75 years of service.

Located at 1144 N. High St., the ’50s-themed diner was known for its vintage neon sign, retro decor and American comfort food. TJ Valentino, the director of marketing for Goody Boy’s former owner One Hospitality, confirmed the diner’s closure in a statement.

“We are exploring ideas for a new, fresh concept to keep the Short North neighborhood special,” Valentino said.

The diner’s permanent closure was announced nearly a year after briefly shuttering its doors in the beginning of 2022 for renovations. It is unclear what prompted Goody Boy to close.

Originally named Michael’s Goody Boy Diner, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant was opened in 1947 by its original owner and namesake, Michael Pappas. Its ownership changed hands when One Hospitality Group, formerly called Corso Ventures, bought the diner in 2019.

Goody Boy was one of several Short North restaurants and bars owned by One Hospitality. Coming into January 2023, the company also owns Forno, Short North Pint House, Standard Hall and Standard Live.