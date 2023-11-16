DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re looking for something to eat on Thursday, Nov. 16, consider stopping by a fast-food chain. It’s National Fast Food Day!

CashNetUSA conducted a study of different fast-food restaurants in each state. The study looked at Ohio and found that a popular chicken joint and pizza chain both received important ratings in the study.

The top-rated fast-food restaurant in the country and Ohio was awarded to Chick-fil-A, according to the study. While Five Guys was the company that was rated for the top-rated burger in the state, Moe’s Southwest Grill received the position for the best Mexican restaurant.

Ohioans are said to like Marco’s Pizza better than any other in the state, according to the study.

“Around 37% of U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day,” CashNetUSA says. “Cheap, swift and tasty, with no cooking or dishes, fast food is a near-perfect fit for a culture of productivity, quick fixes and economic challenges.”

To see the full list of rankings by CashNetUSA, view the study.