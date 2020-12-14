Ohio’s first vaccines arrive at OSU, UC; 8 more hospitals to receive doses Tuesday

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced during Monday’s coronavirus briefing that the Centers for Disease Control have invited Ohio to participate in an early scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes.

This will begin at five to 10 different nursing homes Friday, Dec. 18.

“Today is a day we’ve been waiting for and praying for. After months of hard work from our scientists, researchers, manufacturing companies and transportation/logistics professionals, the first vaccines to inoculate Ohioans for COVID-19 arrived at Wexner Medical Center and UC Health,” said DeWine.

By Tuesday, eight additional hospitals will receive vaccines to give frontline workers:

  • Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital in Lucas County
  • Cleveland Clinic in Cuyahoga County
  • Metro Health Medical Center in Cuyahoga County
  • Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center in Clark County
  • OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Franklin County
  • Aultman Hospital in Stark County
  • OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens County
  • Genesis Hospital in Muskingum County

DeWine said that these hospitals were selected based on geography, population and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.

“While we have great news today about the vaccine, it will take some time for everyone to get a vaccine. We must continue following our “Stay Safe Ohio” protocol for the next three weeks so we can slow the spread of the virus until more people can get the vaccine,” said DeWine.

