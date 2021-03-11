Ohio’s crop insurance deadline March 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (The Daily Advocate) — Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French is reminding Ohio farmers that March 15 is the final date to purchase or modify federal crop insurance coverage on 2021 spring-planted crops.

“Ohio farmers should consider whether crop insurance fits in their risk management plans,” French said. “We can help in that process. We have a listing on our website of agents licensed to sell crop insurance and provide guidance.”

Federally subsidized, multiple-peril crop insurance covers certain weather, pest, and revenue related losses. This coverage is dependent on crop establishment and reporting dates determined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) that farmers must meet. The dates vary by crop and county and are available at www.rma.usda.gov. State-regulated policies for damage caused by hail and fire are also available with additional requirements.

Ohio farmers can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 and visit www.insurance.ohio.gov to find insurance agents licensed to sell crop insurance.