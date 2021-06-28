Ohio’s COVID cases decline, push for vaccinations continues

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — With cases on a downward trend throughout the state, vaccine outreach continues as well.

“Right now we just want to continue that downward trend,” said Dan Suffoletto, supervisor of Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County.

The number of people being treated for COVID in hospitals has also fallen, but the data on those dying from the virus is moving to a younger age. Young adults getting vaccinated in Montgomery County Monday said they’re doing their part to protect their loved ones.

“I decided to get it to help ensure my mom’s safety. Even if she has it I still want to help keep it out of my family,” said Collin Brown, who got vaccinated.

Lilith Holloway said, “I’ve already had COVID so this is going to like back me up some more.”

Public health continues to reach out with vaccinations as the Fourth of July holiday, summer concerts, and festivals approach. “We need to continue to stay focused on the vaccination process and keeping as many people vaccinated as possible because that’s the only thing that’s going to keep those numbers low,” said Suffoletto.