Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders end Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s health orders expired at midnight Wednesday, June 2.

Measures being removed include facial covering protocols, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events.

Businesses can choose to return to full capacity, but health orders will still remain in place for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Governor DeWine issued a statement Tuesday asking unvaccinated Ohioans to continue wearing a mask indoors.

“It is time to end the health orders. It’s been a year. You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus,” said Governor DeWine. “And now, our cases are down, and we have a tested and proven weapon with the vaccine that all Ohioans 12 and over can utilize.”

More than 45 percent of Ohioans have started the vaccination process. Nearly 40 percent of Ohioans are fully vaccinated.