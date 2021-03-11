Ohio’s continued jobless claims at 41 percent of peak in 2020

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reports that Ohioans filed 128,161 initial jobless claims during the week of March 1 to March 6.

Of those claims, at least 19,000 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans also filed 318,375 continued jobless claims last week, which is 457,927 less — or about 41% — of the peak seen in 2020. This includes 259,172 people who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) in that time frame.

Over the last 51 weeks, ODJFS has provided more than $8.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 958,000 Ohioans. The department has also issued more than $9.7 billion in PUA payments to over 993,000 Ohioans.