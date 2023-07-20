DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio is preparing to announce what Top Thrill Dragster will become next.

The park Tweeted, “Get revvved up” with the date of Aug. 1.

The ride has been shut down for nearly two years after a woman in line was seriously hurt by a falling metal bracket. Now, the Top Thrill Dragster is being revamped into something different.

Social media sleuths also noticed that the Tweet was posted at exactly 4:20 p.m., which was the Dragster’s height — 420 feet.