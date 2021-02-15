Ohioans with certain high-risk medical conditions eligible for vaccine Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The next group of Ohioans is eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine Monday, Feb. 15.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the group includes people of all ages with certain medical conditions that place them at a higher risk for infection.

Some of the qualifying conditions include:

Sickle cell anemia

Down syndrome

Cystic fibrosis

Muscular dystrophy

Cerebral palsy

Severe Type 1 diabetes or asthma that has required hospitalization in the past year

The CDC said Ohio is set to receive 10,000 more doses of the vaccine during this week than last week.

To see the full list of eligible medical conditions, click here.