DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be cautious and drive sober this Christmas.

In an effort to remove impaired drivers from roadways, drivers will see an increased presence of OSP troopers on roadways from Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 25.

During the 2022 four-day Christmas holiday period, six fatal crashes occurred, killing 12 people. Out of the 12 fatalities, five people were not wearing seat belts. Three of the crashes involved alcohol or drugs, killing six people.

“It’s as simple as wearing a seat belt and not driving impaired or distracted,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by getting behind the wheel while impaired.”

OSP is reminding drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make arrangements to travel safely.

Last year, troopers arrested 58 impaired drivers during the four-day holiday period.

Drivers are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.