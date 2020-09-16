Ohioans submit nearly 1.4 million absentee ballot applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that nearly 1.4 million absentee ballot applications have been received by county boards of elections across the state, with nearly 16,000 of them coming from military and overseas voters.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to military and overseas voters beginning Sept. 18 while all other ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 6.

“Ohioans continue to show incredible confidence in our absentee voting system, and our county boards are well-equipped to handle the surge in requests,” said LaRose. “Whether voting early in-person, at your polling location on election day, or from the comfort of your own home, Ohioans will have their voice heard this fall.”

LaRose sent 87% of Ohio’s $12.8 million CARES Act allocation directly to the county boards to strengthen their election infrastructure and hire temporary personnel to help better handle the large amount of voters requesting absentee ballots.