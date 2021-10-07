COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans filed almost 60,000 fewer continued unemployment claims for Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Ohioans filed 9,222 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 913 fewer than the previous week.

Additionally, Ohioans filed 49,320 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 58,780 fewer than the previous week

The total number of traditional claims filed from September 26 through October 2, 2021, was 58,542.

ODJFS said it urges people to file their unemployment claims online, if possible, at

unemployment.ohio.gov. All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits retroactive to

when they first applied.