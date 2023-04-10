**Related Video Above: SkyFOX over 2022 Woollybear Festival parade.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — If it feels like there’s a festival pretty much every weekend somewhere in Ohio, you’re not wrong. According to a new study, the people of Ohio are among the most festival obsessed in the county.
The good folks at Boohoo, a United Kingdom-based clothing company, set out to see which states seek out festivals the most. Using Google Trends data, the retailer looked at a variety of search terms — including “festivals 2023,” and “festivals near me” — to determine which states they deemed most into festivals.
Ohio didn’t rank No. 1, but fell just behind Wisconsin, taking the No. 2 spot.
Of course, with festivals celebrating twins, beer, ice wine, woollybears, pickles and so much more, it’s no wonder Ohioans are looking up when the next festival is; you have to be prepared.
On the other side, North Dakota ranked the least likely to search out festival information online.
Here’s a look at the most festival-loving states:
- Wisconsin
- Ohio
- Louisiana
- Illinois
- Kentucky AND Indiana
- Pennsylvania
- Maryland
- Vermont
- Michigan
- Colorado