PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman who reported her dog was stolen is now facing a misdemeanor charge of abuse of animals.

Two people accused of taking her Australian Shepherd are facing theft and criminal trespass charges.

Parma Police Lt. Dan Ciryak told the FOX 8 I–Team that Jennifer Gaudreau was cited Tuesday for alleged mistreatment of the dog.

According to Parma police records, officers were at her home one previous time for an animal complaint that the animal control officer handled. Police say they have not had any other animal complaints filed against Gaudreau.

Gaudreau is due in court soon. Police did not provide any specific details about Gaudreau’s charge. More information is expected to be released soon.

Jessica Kaim and Kaylee Mack were both arrested and charged Friday for allegedly taking the dog. Parma Municipal Court records state they are due in court for an arraignment on Oct. 5.

Parma police stated that they “cannot and will not endorse vigilante justice.”

Officers state anyone who believes a crime is being committed should call the police and let officers handle the matter.

According to a police report, Gaudreau told officers that on Sept. 8 around 7:30 p.m., she arrived at her home and discovered her dog was missing. She said she reviewed security camera footage and saw two females looking in her backyard.

One female was caught on camera picking up the dog and running out of the gated back yard.