DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman from Ohio won the top prize in an Ohio Lottery game.

Maureen McDonnell from Brooklyn, a suburb of Cleveland, won a prize of $1 million a year for 20 years. The winner purchased her winning ‘$50 Billion’ scratch-off lottery ticket from the Memphis Shell located on the 7200 block of Memphis Avenue in Cleveland.

Since McDonnell chose the annuity prize, she will be taking home an estimated winning of $720K each year for the next 20 years.

As of Friday, July 14, there are still hefty prizes including:

3 prizes left for $1 million a year for 20 years

88 prizes left for $50K a year for 20 years

Other prizes for the ‘$50 Billion’ lottery game is still remaining, too.