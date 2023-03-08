WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman identified in a viral video of a child’s beating has pleaded guilty to charges in her case.

Amber McElravy, 27, pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of four counts of third-degree felony endangering children charges, according to court records.

A sentencing date has not yet been set as a presentencing investigation has been ordered.

McElravy was arrested last September after accusations that she abused a 5-year-old boy. The charges against her stemmed from a video that was posted on Facebook, showing the boy being abused. WKBN was sent the video and immediately contacted the police.

A criminal complaint in the case said McElravy threw the child across the room, slammed him to the ground, and hit him continuously with a belt.

The boy had been under McElravy’s care at the time of the abuse, though he is not her biological son.

After she was arrested, he was placed in emergency foster care through Trumbull County Children Services, and her own children were given to relatives.

McElravy spoke to WKBN in December about the video. She said she was the victim of physical and sexual abuse as a child and thought it was important to educate others on the cycle of abuse. She also said she was suffering from psychological issues at the time and didn’t remember abusing the boy.

McElravy’s husband at the time, Kyle, was also charged with child endangering and domestic violence after another video was shared on social media, claiming that it showed him hitting the child as well.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial on the charges on March 28.

Court records show that the two filed for divorce in January.