CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is putting together the pieces in a deadly shooting.

According to police, officers responded to 1097 E. 74th St. on Monday, December 12, for a report of an assault.

Officers found a man in the dining room of a home on the floor. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman at the home had a large cut to her head and was bleeding heavily from her head and face.

According to preliminary information from police, the woman and the man were in a physical altercation.

Their 12-year-old son and the woman’s mother tried to intervene, police say.

At one point, the woman was pistol-whipped by the man.

The mother of the woman grabbed the gun as it fell to the ground and fired one shot, hitting, and killing the man.

The mother, who is 52, has not been arrested. The case is under review.

The woman who was injured remains in the hospital.

No one involved has been identified.