NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-month-old child and more than 50 animals were removed from an apartment in Niles on Wednesday.

Officers were called to an apartment at Arms Boulevard in Niles for a complaint that had to be handled with the Animal Welfare League.

Reports said that Animal Welfare League personnel found approximately 20 cats, five dogs, numerous rats, and a snake that was covered in urine, feces, and trash in the apartment of Aniya Bunch.

Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor said some of the animals were signed over to the shelter’s care, others were seized.

Shandor says investigators were tipped off to the case by someone concerned about the number of animals living there.

Shandor says Children Services was also at the apartment since a child was living there. Officers said that a 13-month-old was found cared for and nurtured. Family members removed the child from the scene.

Courtesy: Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County

“Due to the condition of some of the animals as well as the living conditions for all of the animals, our agents did remove all of those animals from that apartment today,” she said.

Bunch is facing charges of cruelty to animals and endangering children, according to a police report. Children’s services are opening a case involving Bunch and the child, the report stated.