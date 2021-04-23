Ohio woman continues fight against Mosquito Lake name change to Donald J. Trump State Park

Many say Trump's popularity here could push the name change forward

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the national spotlight now on Mosquito Lake in Bazetta Township, a Hubbard woman is reigniting her efforts to stop a proposal to change the name of the park to Donald J. Trump State Park.

House Bill 261 has been introduced to the Ohio General Assembly for the name change. The legislation is sponsored by Trumbull County Rep. Mike Loychik, R-63rd District.

Loychik has six co-sponsors for the bill so far.

Hubbard resident Antonette Scharsu is vehemently against the idea. She sent a letter to lawmakers in Columbus again asking them to reject naming the park after the former president.

“I grew up fishing and swimming on Mosquito Lake as a child with my parents. It is a beautiful place. I don’t even mind the name ‘Mosquito Lake’ as I do not associate this name with negative connotations, only happy memories. However, the name ‘Donald J. Trump’ encompasses a multitude of negative and hostile associations for the evident majority of US citizens. I want nothing more than for everyone to feel welcome, comfortable and included while visiting their state parks,” Scharsu wrote.

Scharsu continues to garner support against the name change through her change.org petition.

National media has reported on the name change idea, saying that Trump won Ohio in the 2020 election with more votes than any candidate in state history. Many say his popularity here could push the name change forward.