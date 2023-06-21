DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Cincinnati woman appeared in court Wednesday pleading not guilty after she allegedly tried to coax a child to come home with her.

44-year-old Lisa Nacrelli said she was walking to the store to get beer when she saw a young child she felt wasn’t being supervised, according to court documents.

Officers responded to a home on Rolston Avenue in Norwood, Ohio on Saturday where they met with a man who said his 4-year-old child was outside on the sidewalk of their home when a woman approached the child and started “rubbing his head and back and was trying to get him to come to her house”, according to our NBC affiliate WLWT.

Police say Nacrelli posed as a child protective services agent and was let inside the child’s home to “inspect it”, telling the mother she could not disclose why she was there.

She has been charged with one count of criminal child enticement.