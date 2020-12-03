Ohio woman arrested with hundreds of pounds of marijuana, thousands of fentanyl pills, cocaine

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona (WJW) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona is investigating a possible drug trafficking operation involving a woman from Ohio.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook pats Crystal Briley, from the Cincinnati area, was arrested after she was stopped driving a vehicle with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and other drugs inside.
According to YCSO, a deputy pulled over a speeding driver early Tuesday morning. The deputy said the driver was unable to stay in their lane. The deputy says they could smell marijuana while talking to the driver. A K9 unit alerted deputies to the odor of drugs, prompting a search of the vehicle.
YCSO said in a Facebook post, the truck contained 280 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of cocaine, and 8,000 fentanyl pills. Briley, 39, was arrested. She’s being held on multiple drug charges on a $500,000 bond.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Obama, Bush, Clinton volunteer to receive coronavirus vaccine on camera
- San Francisco bans tobacco smoking inside apartments, but pot smoking OK
- NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid
- Ohio Secretary LaRose to visit Boards of Elections during post-election audits
- 11-year-old dies after apparently shooting himself during online class, sheriff’s office says