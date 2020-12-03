Ohio woman arrested with hundreds of pounds of marijuana, thousands of fentanyl pills, cocaine

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook pats Crystal Briley, from Cincinnati, was arrested after she was stopped driving a vehicle with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and other drugs inside. (Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona (WJW) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona is investigating a possible drug trafficking operation involving a woman from Ohio.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook pats Crystal Briley, from the Cincinnati area, was arrested after she was stopped driving a vehicle with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and other drugs inside.

According to YCSO, a deputy pulled over a speeding driver early Tuesday morning. The deputy said the driver was unable to stay in their lane. The deputy says they could smell marijuana while talking to the driver. A K9 unit alerted deputies to the odor of drugs, prompting a search of the vehicle.

YCSO said in a Facebook post, the truck contained 280 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of cocaine, and 8,000 fentanyl pills. Briley, 39, was arrested. She’s being held on multiple drug charges on a $500,000 bond.