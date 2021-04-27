Ohio will allow changes to gender on birth certificates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Health will not appeal a federal court ruling that barred the state from not allowing people to change the gender listings on their birth certificates.

The agency is instead working on a process for people to request the change and expects to have it in place by June 1.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported the decision Tuesday, citing a court filing made Thursday. The court ruling issued last December came in response to a lawsuit brought by four transgender people.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio found the state’s rule that prohibited making a change to a person’s gender on their birth certificate was unconstitutional.