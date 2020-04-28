Ohio walks back reopening face mask protocol from ‘required’ to ‘recommended’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he is walking back his directive made Monday making face coverings inside businesses mandatory, however, it is still strongly recommended.

From the very beginning of this battle against this virus. We have truly been in this battle together. As Governor, it is my responsibility to make the tough decisions, but it is also my responsibility to listen & hear and be respectful of the thoughts and ideas of Ohioans. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 28, 2020

“It is going to be, for most people, a recommendation, in fact, a strong recommendation, for people to do this,” said DeWine.

Dewine acknowledged wearing a face mask is considered “offensive for some of our fellow Ohioans.”