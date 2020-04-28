Closings
Ohio walks back reopening face mask protocol from ‘required’ to ‘recommended’

Ohio

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he is walking back his directive made Monday making face coverings inside businesses mandatory, however, it is still strongly recommended.

“It is going to be, for most people, a recommendation, in fact, a strong recommendation, for people to do this,” said DeWine.

Dewine acknowledged wearing a face mask is considered “offensive for some of our fellow Ohioans.”

