DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Now months since a plume of smoke that will never be forgotten, business owners in the town of East Palestine are making the location of February’s toxic train derailment shine with sunflowers.

In April, one area greenhouse gave away sunflower seeds, as shortly after the derailment it was thought the plants could remove harmful materials from the soil.

“The support was great at giving the seeds away,” Don Elzer, owner of Sutherin Greenhouse, said. “I don’t think it’s growing as much as we thought it would be.”

He added that there is an abundance of seeds left over, making sure that next year even more of the bright flowers can be planted.