COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of people participating in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program is expected to get larger this week.

The Ohio Department of Health said this week, the CDC is expected to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. When that happens, ODH said the Ohio Vax-2-School program will expand to include that age group.

Ohioans aged 12-25, or their parents or guardians, can currently enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) once they have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Prizes include 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

ODH said providers in Ohio will be permitted to administer vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 years old following the recommendation of the CDC, which is expected following the meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), scheduled to meet Nov. 2-3.