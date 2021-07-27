Ohio University suspends another frat for hazing violations

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University has suspended another fraternity for violating hazing rules.

The Athens-based school has notified the Delta Pi chapter of Sigma Chi that it has been suspended for four years following an investigation by the school that revealed student code of conduct violations.

The fraternity accepted responsibility for providing false information to school officials or law enforcement and two hazing-related counts. The suspension comes about two weeks after the university found the Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta committed nine violations and was also suspended for four years.

Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed a measure that put in place tougher penalties for hazing at Ohio universities and colleges starting this fall.

This comes after 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University, was found dead following a “Big Little” event hosted by the universities Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Since his death March 4, BGSU has expelled Pi Kappa Alpha from campus. Twenty-one students faced code of conduct violations and seven other students were indicted in connection to his death — they have all pleaded not guilty.