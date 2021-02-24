Ohio University study finds younger Ohioans, Black, Hispanic residents less likely to agree to COVID-19 vaccine

ATHENS, Ohio (WDTN) – A study conducted by Ohio University found that residents of Appalachian areas, younger Ohioans, Black and Hispanic residents are less likely to agree to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The study found that Ohioans age 18-24 had the lowest vaccine acceptance rate at 44.3 percent, while those age 55 and over had the highest at 72.4 percent.

White residents were also more likely (61 percent) to accept than Black (45.3 percent) or Hispanic (48.4 percent) residents.

Additionally, the survey found that 63.3 percent of suburban residents and 59.2 percent of metropolitan residents are willing to get a vaccine, but only 52.2 percent of rural Appalachian residents and 57.7 percent of rural non-Appalachian residents agreed.

The university said respondents who weren’t willing to get a vaccine cited cost, safety and efficacy as their main concerns.

“This information can provide valuable insight as leaders develop and implement their plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the state and seek to end the pandemic,” said Ohio University professor Mario Grijalva, Ph.D.

To read an executive summary of the study, click here.