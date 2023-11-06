DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A student from Ohio has been elected to an impressive position in a national program.

(Courtesy: National FFA Organization)

During the 96th annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, Morgan Anderson of Ohio was named the eastern region vice president. Before being elected to her new position, Anderson was a part of the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter, according to the FFA.

According to Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net, Anderson is a current broadcast journalism student at Ohio University.

RFD-TV reports five additional individuals were elected to the 2023-2024 National FFA Officer Team.

Amara Jackson, Grant Norfleet, Carter Howell, Kanyon Huntington, Morgan Anderson, Emily Gossett (Courtesy: National FFA Organization)

Amara Jackson from Michigan was elected president, while Grant Norfleet from Missouri was elected secretary. Emily Gossett, Carter Howell and Kanyon Huntington were elected to vice president positions for their region of the country.

“The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders,” a release says.

Until at least 2033, the National FFA Convention & Expo is going to be held in Indianapolis. In 2024, the 97th annual event will be held from Oct. 23 to 26, 2024.