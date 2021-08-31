Ohio University requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University announced Tuesday that it will be requiring students, faculty and staff members at all locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15.  

The university says this means the vaccines that require two doses, both must be completed by that date.  

“This applies to all employees, including those working remotely and all students except those enrolled exclusively in fully online programs and coursework who will not access University facilities on any campus in person,” the university released on its website.  

The vaccines recognized under the police include:

  • Pfizer (two dose)  
  • Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (one dose)  
  • Moderna (two dose)  
  • Vaccines currently approved under a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL)  

There will be an opportunity for exemption, according to the university, for reasons of conscience, including ethical and moral belief or sincerely held religious beliefs.

Students, faculty, and staff will register proof of vaccination through the COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Slidell man killed by alligator while wife ran for help

12 NEWS NOW: Morey Hershgordon on the Patriots moves

VIDEO NOW: Rosie Langello is in Foxboro with the latest on the Patriots

Hospital hassle

Chesterfield Police search for woman who allegedly put backpack with human remains in dumpster

Two dead, 10 injured after road collapses in George County during aftermath of Hurricane Ida

More News