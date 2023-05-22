COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager has died after what authorities believe to be a fall outside of the Ohio University student union.

According to Ohio University police, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive male on the lower-level patio outside of the Baker Center about 10 a.m. Sunday. OUPD and Athens police officers found 15-year-old Landon Gibson unconscious with visible head injuries in what authorities believe to be from a fall.

Landon was taken to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Police continue to investigate but said at this time there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

OUPD is asking anyone who had contact with Gibson in the hours leading up to Sunday morning to call 740-593-1911.