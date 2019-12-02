Ohio University frat member pleads not guilty after pledge’s death

(CNN) – A fraternity member from Ohio University has pleaded not guilty in the death of a fellow student.

Joshua Androsac is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the death of Collin Wiant.

Wiant was found dead in a fraternity annex house a year ago.

He was a pledge for the Sigma Pi Epsilon fraternity at Ohio University.

A toxicology report showed he died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.

Nine people, including seven fraternity members, are charged in connection to his death.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.