Ohio University frat member pleads not guilty after pledge’s death

Ohio

(CNN) – A fraternity member from Ohio University has pleaded not guilty in the death of a fellow student.

Joshua Androsac is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the death of Collin Wiant.

Wiant was found dead in a fraternity annex house a year ago.

He was a pledge for the Sigma Pi Epsilon fraternity at Ohio University.

A toxicology report showed he died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.

Nine people, including seven fraternity members, are charged in connection to his death.

