(CNN) – A fraternity member from Ohio University has pleaded not guilty in the death of a fellow student.
Joshua Androsac is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the death of Collin Wiant.
Wiant was found dead in a fraternity annex house a year ago.
He was a pledge for the Sigma Pi Epsilon fraternity at Ohio University.
A toxicology report showed he died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.
Nine people, including seven fraternity members, are charged in connection to his death.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio University frat member pleads not guilty after pledge’s death
- VIDEO: MSU player walks with dogs on Senior Day following parents’ deaths
- Holiday shipping deadlines for gift delivery
- Woman pleads guilty to charges linked to Rhoden family slaying
- Miamisburg Historical Society begins expansion with new building