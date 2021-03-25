Ohio University announces Spring Commencement 2021 details

ATHENS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio University Thursday confirmed dates and times for its Spring 2021 Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement ceremonies. All ceremonies will take place at Peden Stadium, with gates opening to the public 90 minutes prior to each ceremony start time.

OU said students who participate in the ceremonies must wear regalia. Students who responded by the deadline will be emailed instructions on how to obtain two mobile tickets for their guests. Seating is general admission.

Students who plan to participate virtually will be able to access the live stream link on the day of their ceremony at www.ohio.edu/commencement. For more information, please visit www.ohio.edu/commencement or email commencement@ohio.edu.

Dates and times are as follows:

  • Friday, April 30 at 9:00 a.m.
    Graduate Commencement Ceremony
    Masters and Doctoral Candidates – All Colleges
  • Saturday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m.
    Undergraduate Ceremony
    College of Business
    College of Communication
  • Saturday, May 1 at 4:00 p.m.
    Undergraduate Ceremony
    College of Arts & Sciences
    College of Education
    College of Engineering and Technology
  • Sunday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m.
    Undergraduate Ceremony
    College of Fine Arts
    Honors Tutorial College
    College of Health Sciences and Professions
    Center for International Studies
    University College

