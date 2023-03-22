DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After months of searching, Ohio University has a new president. Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez has been announced as the 23rd president of the university.

Gonzalez has previously held senior roles at several public universities, most recently at the University of Louisville.

She said her top priorities are student success, financial stability and taking care of her people.

“We are at an inflection point in higher education because of changing demographics because of changing attitudes about higher education,” Dr. Gonzalez said. “You are going to need an institution with a strong foundation to weather that storm and actually come out ahead, and that is the reason that I looked at Ohio University.”

Dr. Gonzalez will take over for President Hugh Sherman, and said she wants people to know she will be all in for the university.