Ohio unemployment rate drops to 8.4% in September

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says the unemployment rate in the state dropped in September, compared to August. 

According to the ODJFS, the unemployment rate for September was 8.4%, down from 8.9% in August.  

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was 472,000, down from 510,000 in August.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 41,500 over the month, from a revised 5,146,700 in August to 5,188,200 in September 2020.

The number of unemployed has increased by 232,000 in the past 12 months from 240,000.

The September unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in September 2019. 

