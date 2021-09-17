Ohio unemployment rate 5.4% in August, unchanged from July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.4% in August 2021, unchanged from July.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Service said nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 2,400 over the month, from a revised 5,348,300 in July to 5,345,900 in August 2021.

Ohio and U.S. Unemployment Rates, seasonally adjusted from August 2020 – August 2021 (Courtesy/ODJFS)

According to household survey data, the department said the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was 305,000, up from 300,000 in July.

Overall, the number of unemployed has decreased by 218,000 in the past 12 months from 523,000. The August unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 9.0% in August 2020.