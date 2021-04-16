Ohio unemployment numbers drop to 4.7% in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The unemployment rate in Ohio dropped to 4.7% in March, down from 5.0% in February.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ numbers for March show that employment increased 12,700 over the month, from a revised 5,302,200 in February to 5,314,900 in March.

According to the ODJFS, the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in March was 272,000, down from 288,000 in February, and the number of unemployed has decreased by 15,000 in the past 12 months from 287,000.

The March unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.9% in March 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 6.0%, down from 6.2% in February, and up from 4.4% in March 2020.