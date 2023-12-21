DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In a continued trend across the state, unemployment numbers in Ohio higher this week than last.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, unemployment claims jumped from 38,514 to 44,974 and have continued to rise ever since. For the week of Dec. 16, claims reached 47,740.

Of those claims filed between Dec. 10 and 16, both initial and continued unemployment claims were up. Ohioans filed 9,607 initial unemployment claims last week, which was 1,307 more than the previous week. 47,740 continued unemployment claims were filed, up by 2,387.

More than 2,500 initial claims were flagged for fraud, requiring further investigation.

Ohio’s unemployment rate of 3.6% remains below the national average of 3.9%. The state’s labor force participation rate is also lower than the national average at 62% vs. 62.7% respectively.

Since Nov. 1, 2,276 potential jobs have been impacted by layoffs and closures in Ohio.