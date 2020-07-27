Ohio unemployment: More claims last 18 weeks than last 3 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services has taken more unemployment claims in the last 18 weeks than it has the last three years combined.

The information was provided to WDTN.com by Bret Crow of the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services in a statement.

The state had 30,138 initial filings last week, which was 244,077 less than the state’s peak initial filings during the peak of the outbreak and the lockdown.

Crow stated Ohio had 1.5 million claims going back to March when the COVID-19 outbreak began. The outbreak was followed by all schools closing for the rest of the spring and a state lockdown that shut down businesses into May.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services has hired more staff during the outbreak to combat the rush of unemployement insurance applicants. Crow said the department has expanded call center hours as well as beef up its website to take on more traffic.

Crow said despite the influx, the department is still processing the vast majority of claims it receives.

“We have processed about 94-percent of the claims with about 6-percent pending,” Crow told WDTN.com. “Those 6-percent are the most complex claims that require staff intervention because a Social Security number doesn’t match, there is out-of-state income that needs to be verified or we need to check whether the claimant’s separation was allowable.”

For more information on filing unemployment in Ohio, visit the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services website.