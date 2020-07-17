Ohio unemployment lower in June

COLLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Departments of Job and Family Services said Friday the state’s unemployment rate was 10.9 percent in June 2020, down from a revised 13.9 percent in May.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in June was 631,000, down 166,000 from 797,000 in May. That number has increased in the past 12 months from 239,000 to 392,000. The June unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1 percent in June 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for June was 11.1 percent, down from 13.3 percent in May, and up from 3.7 percent in June 2019.