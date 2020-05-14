Ohio unemployment filings climb 50,000; 11k fewer than last week

A man walks by a closed store during the COVID-19 in Chicago, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Another 3.8 million people filed claims for jobless benefits last week, according to the Labor Department. While that’s down from the previous week’s 4.4 million, a staggering 30.3 million have applied for unemployment in the six weeks since the coronavirus began taking a wrecking ball to the U.S. job market. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 50,000 unemployment claims were filed in Ohio during the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 50,548 more unemployment claims were filed in Ohio for the week ending May 9. That’s 11,000 fewer applications than last week.

In the U.S., roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the eight weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.

ODJFS is asking individuals to file their claims online at unemployment.ohio.gov.