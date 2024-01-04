DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio unemployment numbers are in for the week of Christmas.

According to a report from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 12,041 initial unemployment claims were filed by Ohioans during the week of Dec. 24 through Dec. 30. That was 279 less than the previous week.

About 2,426 of those claims have been flagged to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Last week, Ohioans filed 52,759 continued unemployment claims, an increase of 3,295 claims within a weeks’ time.

The total number of claims filed between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30 was 64,800.

In November, Ohio’s unemployment rate, which sat at 3.6%, was lower than the national average of 3.7%. The Labor force participation rate for Ohio in November was 62% against a national rate of 62.8%.

As of Jan. 4, up to 118 jobs will be impacted by layoffs.