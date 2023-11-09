DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services (ODJFS), unemployment claims are up.

Ohioans filed 6,464 initial unemployment claims last week. This is 558 more claims than the previous week. However, approximately 1,877 of those have been flagged for more stringent identify verification to ensure they’re not fraudulent.

Ohioans filed 38,116 continued unemployment claims last week, which was 604 more than the

previous week. Together, this brings a total number of 44,580 claims filed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

In September, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.4%, less than the 3.8% national average. Ohio’s labor force participation rate for that same month was 62.1%, also less than the national average which was 62.8%.

ODJFS has not reported any layoffs and closures in Montgomery County since Jan. 3. The last reported mass layoff for Warren County was in August, before that June. Mercer County reported a mass layoff on Oct. 2.

Greene, Clark, Miami, Shelby, Champaign, and other surrounding counties in the Miami Valley have not reported mass layoffs so far this year.

Individuals can visit the official OhioMeansJobs website or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.