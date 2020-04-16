Ohio unemployment claims top 850,000 in the last month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says more than 850,000 unemployment claims have been received in the last month.
According to the ODJFS, for the week ending April 11, 158,678 initial jobless claims were reported to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last four weeks stands at 855,197.
To put that in perspective, the total for the last four weeks of claims is 139,685 more than the combined total of 715,512 for the last two years.
The ODJFS says it has distributed more than $227 million in unemployment compensation payments to more than 271,000 claimants.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- MCJFS offers free internet access in parking lot
- The Mall at Fairfield Commons offers service dog training amid COVID-19 response
- Economic pain from virus spreading quickly as the pandemic
- Warren Davidson: Only 10 percent of Ohioans tested for COVID-19 have been positive
- 37-year-old Florida COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death