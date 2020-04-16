Breaking News
Ohio unemployment claims top 850,000 in the last month
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio unemployment claims top 850,000 in the last month

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)


COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says more than 850,000 unemployment claims have been received in the last month.  

According to the ODJFS, for the week ending April 11, 158,678 initial jobless claims were reported to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last four weeks stands at 855,197. 

To put that in perspective, the total for the last four weeks of claims is 139,685 more than the combined total of 715,512 for the last two years. 

The ODJFS says it has distributed more than $227 million in unemployment compensation payments to more than 271,000 claimants. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS