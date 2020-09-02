COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The state has updated its travel advisory map. Based on current positivity rates as of September 2, Ohioans are “encouraged to avoid” travel to Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, and Nevada.
Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Four states that were removed from the list include Idaho, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Furlough period extended for Avis car rental workers in Vandalia
- Newlyweds share wedding feast after coronavirus cancellation
- Soin Medical Center reveals state-of-the-art critical care expansion
- Ohio travel advisory map now includes 6 states
- UD COVID-19 outbreak started with ‘several small gatherings’