Ohio travel advisory map now includes 6 states

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Travel advisory map WEB

Photo: Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The state has updated its travel advisory map. Based on current positivity rates as of September 2, Ohioans are “encouraged to avoid” travel to Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, and Nevada.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Four states that were removed from the list include Idaho, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas.

