Ohio to unveil COVID-19 vaccination dashboard this week

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the COVID-19 vaccine hitting Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state will begin tracking how many people have received the shot and sharing that data with the public.

During a coronavirus briefing Monday, DeWine announced a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard will be launched over the next few days.

 “You’ll be able to see the number of vaccinated in Ohio,” DeWine said. “You’ll be able to sort the information by demographic data, and you’ll be able to sort it by county.”

The dashboard will be available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS