Ohio to study necessity of quarantining masked students after ‘close contact’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine wants to perform a study focused on students who are quarantined after coming in “close contact” with a positive case of COVID-19, even when all parties are wearing masks.

DeWine said that the CDC defines “close contact” as anyone who was within six feet of an individual who is diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more, regardless of whether masks were being worn.

The ODH and other health experts are looking into whether restrictions like this can be lifted but are reluctant to do so without more data. This type of study does not mean the restrictions will be lifted, but DeWine believes it is a step in the right direction.

DeWine plans to use some of the rapid antigen tests being provided by the White House to collect this data. Researchers from Ohio State University are developing a protocol for testing and 10 school districts, or buildings, will take part.

Students who were wearing a mask that would be quarantined after “close contact” would be closely monitored through testing. With this new information,

More information on this plan should be available in the near future.