COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Many diehard Cincinnati Bengals fans are headed west for the weekend to watch Joe Burrow and crew take on the reigning AFC Champions in Kansas City.

As the orange and black caravans make the straight shot across I-70, NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony spoke with FOX4 KC morning anchor Pat McGonigle about what they should do, see, and eat while in the City of Fountains.

Pat’s recommendations:

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

National WWI Museum and Memorial

Country Club Plaza

Kansas City Power & Light District

18th And Vine Neighborhood

Kansas City Barbecue Restaurants: Q39 Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que Gates Bar-B-Q



Kansas City is considered part of the Midwest, like Ohio, and prides itself on the “Midwest nice” reputation, but Pat warns Chiefs fans can get a little chippy in and around the stadium during game time.

“There are very nice people everywhere … Power & Light District, Country Club Plaza, the museums, the barbeque restaurants, you’re totally fine walking in with your Bengals gear. Midwest nice all the way,” he said. “I would say at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday … I’d be a little more careful, is all I would say. They may be a little less Midwest nice on game day if you’re walking around the parking lot in Bengals gear.”

Kickoff for the Bengals and Chiefs is 3 p.m. Sunday.